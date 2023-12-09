Durham's Annual Christmas parade attracts a large crowd

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eager crowds lined the streets of downtown Durham for the Bull City's holiday parade. Smiles on the faces of parade fans, from the very young to those who are young at heart, reflected the spirit of the season as well as the pleasant weather on Saturday morning.

"It's a perfect day to be here. I like to see everybody happy," said Lorena Ramirez. "It brings the spirit of Christmas, to see people happy. Enjoy together, have fun."

"We just wanted to see a Christmas parade," said Peter Walz as he sat beside Laura Sinclair. "She lives in Durham, not very far from here. So we decided to come to the Durham one."

Not far from that couple sat Juanita Anderson as she enjoyed the latest in a series of parades on the same day.

"Yeah, we've been to three already, and this makes our fourth one. So we decided to come in. The weather's nice and just to see it, see the floats," said Anderson.

That's also an element of the day that makes Laura Sinclair happy.

"Watching the children's bands is always a lot of fun. I enjoy that. The young dancers, always a lot of energy," she said.

First grader Bishop McClain was there for his annual chance to see his favorite attraction, "Spider-Man"

Bishop's father, Fred Davis, chuckled when Bishop nodded after Davis asked "You like Spider-Man better than you like Santa Claus?"

Parade watcher Carlos Bethea, another man watching with his young son, told ABC11 he came for the energy at the parade.

"We'll leave with the energy, and we hope everybody else does the same thing," he said. "Good energy."