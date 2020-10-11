homicide investigation

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after man was found dead in the 4100 block of University Drive Saturday night.

Officers responded to an unknown EMS problem in that area around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man dead from unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Turner at 919-560-4440 ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countydurham policehomicide investigationdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Mackenzie Lueck
22-year-old Lillington man killed in Fayetteville early Tuesday
3 arrested in connection to fatal shooting near Durham Cook Out
Man shot near Durham Cook Out dies from injuries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs neighborhood
Parts of central NC under marginal risk for severe weather
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
Fayetteville woman shot, killed during dispute
Driver crashes, dies during chase with Highway Patrol trooper
LATEST: More than 2,000 new cases in NC for 3rd straight day Saturday
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
Show More
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Fmr. Camp Lejeune Marine charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
3 charged in Rocky Mount Walmart shooting, 1 still sought
Carter, No. 8 UNC run past No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45
NC State Wolfpack gains a road victory over UVA, 38-21
More TOP STORIES News