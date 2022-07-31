2 displaced as Durham home heavily damaged by fire

Two people were forced out of their Durham home by a fire on Skybrook Lane.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were forced out of their Durham home by a fire.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Skybrook Lane.

The home was badly damaged by the flames, and a house next door also sustained some minor heat damage.

Forty-four Durham firefighters responded to the blaze. Fire was visible from the front and both sides, and there was an exposure on the right side of the residence.

The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

Durham County EMS, Raleigh Fire Dept., Duke Energy, and Dominion Energy assisted with the response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.