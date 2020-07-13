Durham house tagged with 'KKK,' racist phrases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6246068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Uptown Charlotte ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural defaced with tire marks

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A house in Durham was tagged with racially explicit words.Durham Police Department was at the scene when ABC11 arrived at the home in the Treyburn community.Investigators said they would release information about their investigation soon.The garage of the house had been tagged with black spray paint reading "come buy this house," "KKK," and an explicit term.Neighbors described the tagging as "appalling" and "disgusting." They said many Black families live in the neighborhood, so they don't know why one particular home would be tagged.Durham Police Department said officers were investigating the case as a vandalism. No word yet on if any hate crime charges could be filed in the case.Stay with ABC11 as we gather more information about this incident.