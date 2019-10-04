Durham man arrested in April stabbing of 58-year-old man

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man was arrested in Raleigh Thursday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a 58-year-old man to death back in April.
Durham police said they arrested 31-year-old Joshua Taybron, of Durham, at the Wake County Courthouse after he was scheduled for a court appearance for an unrelated matter.
Taybron is currently being held at the Wake County Jail.
On the night of April 28, officers were called to South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road where they found John Kenneth Mason suffering from stab wounds. Mason was taken to the hospital where he later died.
