Durham man arrested in connection with 2 shootings in 6 days

Savon Dunston (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities arrested and charged a man Thursday with shooting two people in two separate incidents during the past two weeks.

Savon Dunston, 18, was arrested in Chapel Hill by the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force, Durham Police said.

Investigators confiscated several firearms during the arrest.

Dunston was charged with shooting a 17-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Wiggins Street on September 8. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. According to investigators, the woman and Dunston are acquaintances.

On September 14, officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of South Hoover Road. When officers arrived, the found a 22-year-old man who had been shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dunston has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury by the Durham Police Department and is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $50,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamchapel hillcrimewoman shotarrestgun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd graders walk away from recess at Holly Springs school
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
Panthers rule out Cam Newton for Sunday at Arizona
WATCH: 3rd grader with wheelchair plays in recess basketball game
Space station carrying NC State astronaut to pass over NC
Protective order didn't keep man from killing girlfriend: Deputies
Show More
Brier Creek water main break closes roads
Pipe bursts, flooding NC State building
New beehive opened in downtown Raleigh
'Money-back guarantee' to sell a timeshare? Proceed with caution
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
More TOP STORIES News