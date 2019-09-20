Durham man arrested in connection with 2 shootings in 6 days

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities arrested and charged a man Thursday with shooting two people in two separate incidents during the past two weeks.Savon Dunston, 18, was arrested in Chapel Hill by the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force, Durham Police said.Investigators confiscated several firearms during the arrest.Dunston was charged with shooting a 17-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Wiggins Street on September 8. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment. According to investigators, the woman and Dunston are acquaintances.On September 14, officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of South Hoover Road. When officers arrived, the found a 22-year-old man who had been shot and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Dunston has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury by the Durham Police Department and is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $50,000 bond.