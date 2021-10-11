Politics

Durham mayoral candidate Javiera Caballero who finished 2nd in primary election suspends campaign

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the top vote getters in the Durham mayoral primary is dropping out of the race.

Javiera Caballero finished second in the Oct. 5 primary. She received 25 percent of the vote, behind Elaine O'Neal who received 68 percent.

There were seven candidates on the ballot and, in accordance to Durham election rules, O'Neal and Caballero advanced to the November general election.

But Monday, Caballero announced that she was withdrawing from the race.

"I congratulate Judge O'Neal on her strong performance in the primary election. I know that we share many values. She has a long record of service to the community. It is my hope and expectation that she and I will work as partners to move our city forward," Caballero said in a statement.

Despite suspending her campaign, Caballero's name will still appear on the general election ballot Nov. 2.
