52-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

According to police, the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Miami Boulevard and T.W. Alexander Drive. Officers said a woman driving a Nissan Altima ran a red light and collided with David Hilliard, 52, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle. Hillard's motorcycle hit the right side of the woman's car. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The woman driving the car was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Munter with the Durham Police Department Traffic and Crash Team at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29448.