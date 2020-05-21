Durham mayor says city won't open restaurants, pools, salons before June 1

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Mayor Steve Schewel has confirmed to ABC11 that Durham will be more restrictive than other parts of the state on reopening its businesses and institutions.
With North Carolina on the brink of entering Phase 2 of its reopening process, the Bull City is taking a more cautious approach. Durham personal care businesses such as beauty salons and barber shops, restaurants, and swimming pools will not be allowed to reopen until at least June 1, even though Gov. Cooper announced that those businesses can open in other parts of the state starting May 22.
On May 13, Schewel extended the city's stay-at-home order. An official update from the city is expected Friday.
"Because our infection rate is so low ... it means that we don't have much immunity," Schewel said last week. "And so, unless we are coming back with safe practices, it would be very easy for the COVID-19 cases to spike and to hit us very hard. We want to keep our community safe."
Schewel has called Durham a "meds-and-eds" city due to hosting Duke University Hospital, the state's second-largest private employer, and accompanying Duke University. North Carolina Central University and Durham Tech also call the Bull City home. The academic and medical institutions are keys to helping Durham survive the pandemic and return to pre-COVID-19 economic stability.
"I think those assets of a city has already been incredibly important for Durham and the attractiveness of our city to people," he said. "I do think in the long-term, Durham is well-poised to recover well. I think the question for us is in the short-term is how can we successfully recover and renew, reemerge, how can we successfully reopen our businesses and still be safe."
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new Executive Order that lifts the stay-at-home order, but proposes a "Safer-At-Home" plan. Gyms, health clubs, bars and nightclubs must remain closed under the new order.
