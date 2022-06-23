Education

Durham Public School Board to vote on new dress code policy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Public School Board will be voting on a new dress code policy for students.

The vote will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.


Some leaders are pushing for a more inclusive policy to further create what they call a "more welcoming" learning environment that will bridge racial and gender gaps.

Their idea is to make it more inclusive by allowing things like bra straps and mid drifts to be visible as well as underwear waistbands and hoodies.

This also gives freedom to hairstyles like locks or afros.

"As long as I'm not in a thong or my bra walking around I feel like if I'm not exposing my parts then it's like I'm not bothering anyone," mother Doana Bryant said.

Others like Michael Blackwell, who has nieces and nephews in school, think it could be more problematic.


"I think wearing tank tops to school and showing part of your underwear. Wearing halter tops I don't think that's appropriate for inside the school system."

Blackwell said if students aren't learning appropriate dress at home or at school where will they learn.

"We try to get young kids to pull the pants up. So now you saying it is okay for them to show your underwear I just don't think it's appropriate."

There will be restrictions. You can read the full proposal here.
