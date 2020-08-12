2-alarm fire at Durham townhome complex under construction causes unit to collapse

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-alarm fire at a Durham townhome complex under construction drew dozens of firefighters overnight.

The blaze at the three-story structure on Gordon Street caused high-reaching flames and forced one unit to collapse. The adjacent units were damaged.

65 firefighters responded, according to a release from Durham Fire Department. The fire took about 30 minutes to get under control. No one was injured.
