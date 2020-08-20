Firefighter hospitalized after fighting Durham building fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire in a Durham sent one firefighter to the hospital on Wednesday night.The Durham Fire Department said a one-story building caught fire in the 400 block of S. Driver Street around 9:30.58 firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire in 15 minutes. There was heavy damage to one room at the back of the building. One firefighter was burned and had to be taken to the hospital.The firefighter was treated and released. There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is not known.