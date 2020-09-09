Traffic

FedEx Truck overturns on Durham Freeway, closing part of highway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A FedEx truck flipped on its side in a single-vehicle crash on the Durham Freeway on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the Chapel Hill Street Exit. ABC11 cameras caught the truck on its side in the median with authorities closing off part of the road. It's not known how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamtraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx truck overturns on Durham Freeway
President Trump speaks to Winston-Salem crowd in 13th NC visit
Raleigh tattoo artist takes 2nd job to make ends meet amid COVID-19
LATEST: NC reports lowest number of completed tests in a month
Tropical Storm Rene expected to become hurricane Thursday
Durham voters say economy, need for unity will get them to the polls
How to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina
Show More
Scholarship named for NC native, longest-serving U.S. airman
New Durham restaurants adjust to COVID-19 concerns
Durham Public Schools and Eat NC team to deliver meals to students
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
Temperatures plunge, bringing snow to Colorado, Montana and Wyoming
More TOP STORIES News