Durham man killed while attempting to stop armed robbery

DURHAM, N.C. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance on identifying the shooter who killed a man that attempted to stop an armed robbery at a Durham convenience store Sunday night.
The shooting happened outside the R&M Mini Mart on Sunday around 10 p.m.
EMS took the man, later identified as Jose Ivan Garcia Rodriguez, 31, to the hospital but he was later pronounced dead.
Surveillance video provided by the R&M Mini Mart shows a man walking out of the store and encountering who is believed to be Garcia Rodriguez.
Officials said Garcia Rodriguez was shot while attempting to stop the armed robbery. Authorities said the shooter was last seen running south on South Alston Avenue.
The shooter was described as a man between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He stood six feet tall with a slim build.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, extension 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
