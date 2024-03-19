Durham Parks and Rec workers honored for saving man's life

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was an emotional moment during Monday's Durham City Council meeting.

A woman got the chance to thank the parks and rec workers who saved her husband's life when he went into cardiac arrest.

Becky Martin and her husband Steve were playing pickleball at the I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center a couple of weeks ago when he started feeling lightheaded and blacked out.

Park staff immediately knew something was wrong, and jumped into action, performing CPR and using the AED machine on site.

Martin read a letter from her son to the packed city council room.

"You are the reason that I will get to hear my father's laugh again. You are the reason that my father may one day hold his grandchildren in his arms. Thank you will not be enough for all the precious times that you have given back to all of us," she read.

The entire room applauded those workers for their quick thinking and compassion.