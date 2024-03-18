Durham City Council to discuss how to clean contaminated parks

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham City Council will be talking about contaminated parks and how to clean them in a session on Monday.

In December 2022, a report from a Duke researcher concluded there were five parks contaminated by lead and other toxins.

Durham Parks and Recreation says the source of lead and contaminants is 'not' totally conclusive in all cases, although it's likely related to former incinerators.

The parks are currently closed.

Durham is considering a plan to spend $5 million to clean up the parks.