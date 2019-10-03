Durham pedestrian hit, killed by Amtrak train identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A passenger train traveling through Durham hit and killed a man who was on the train tracks.It happened September 27 around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of West Pettigrew Street and South Mangum Street.None of the 27 people on the Amtrak train traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte were injured.On Wednesday, Durham Police identified the victim as Mossenthal Chavis, 47, of Durham.