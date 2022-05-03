Society

Organizations team up for playground upgrade at Durham's Burton Park

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham park started getting a playground improvement Tuesday thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and a nonprofit.

Work got underway Tuesday morning at Burton Park in southeast Durham right across the street from McDougald Terrace and near Burton Magnet Elementary School.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield is partnering with Durham Parks and Recreation and the nonprofit Kaboom on the project.

In February, children from the neighborhood participated in a design day and got to help pick the swings, slides and other elements that will be included in the new playground.

BCBS and Kaboom are partnering to build 15 play spaces like this one across North Carolina.

The Burton Park playground should be ready for the children by Thursday afternoon.
