Durham police car crashes with minivan, careens off road, slams into building

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crash involving a Durham Police Department vehicle happened around noon at the intersection of Mangum and Morgan streets.

Durham Police Department said a white minivan with three people inside crashed into the police car.

The minivan had significant damage to its front end. The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another adult and a child inside the minivan were injured, but first responders on scene treated and released them.

There was one officer in the police car.

Investigators said the crash forced the officer off the road and into a building at the intersection. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The officer was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.