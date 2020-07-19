Society

Group of protesters vandalize former Durham Police Department headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were detained after the former Durham Police Headquarters was vandalized on Saturday evening.

Around 7 p.m., protesters broke into and vandalized the former police station, located at 505 W. Chapel Hill Street.

The also hung two banners that read 'abolish' and 'reclaim.' At least two front panels of the building were damaged by projectiles.

Durham police have closed Chapel Hill Street between Gregson and Duke streets.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The protest happened shortly after a group of peaceful demonstrators marched through the Streets of Southpoint earlier in the afternoon.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamdurham countydurham policeprotestdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old drowns at Falls Lake
Police determine there was no active shooter at Cross Creek Mall
Heat Advisory From Noon-9pm Tomorrow
Police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
Demonstrators march through Streets of Southpoint in Durham
LATEST: NC sees highest one-day increase in new cases with 2,481
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Show More
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
Mother charged after newborn baby found in Wilmington trash can
Raleigh to halt late-night sales of alcohol during pandemic
Crowds gather at Fla. parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Firefighters on scene of large landfill fire in Knightdale
More TOP STORIES News