Durham police investigate shooting death of NCCU student

Durham police are investigating the shooting death of a North Carolina Central University studentOn Monday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old DeAndre Ballard, a New Bern native and student at North Carolina Central University.The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 18 in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road. Officers were sent to the apartment complex in response to a report of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.A Durham police spokesperson confirmed that the shooting involved a security guard, but the case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.