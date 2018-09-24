Durham police investigate shooting death of NCCU student

EMBED </>More Videos

Man found dead in Durham identified as 23-year-old NCCU student

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating the shooting death of a North Carolina Central University student

On Monday, police identified the victim as 23-year-old DeAndre Ballard, a New Bern native and student at North Carolina Central University.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, September 18 in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road. Officers were sent to the apartment complex in response to a report of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A Durham police spokesperson confirmed that the shooting involved a security guard, but the case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
student diesnccushootingDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Governor Cooper says I-40 has reopened throughout NC after Florence flooding
Wake County school board member dies after brief illness
Moore County teen dies after collapsing at Charlotte cross country meet
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Raleigh Police say 'Peeping Tom' suspected of trying to break into homes
List of items the food bank still needs for Hurricane Florence victims
Hurricane Florence death toll at 35 in North Carolina
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
Show More
Durham police: Woman on golf cart injured after car rams into her
Baby dies in Chicago house fire day after parents married
Dallas officer who fatally shot neighbor in his apartment fired
Amazon, Whole Foods expand grocery delivery service to Raleigh
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
More News