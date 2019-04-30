Durham police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot walking home

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham police are investigating after they say a 14-year-old boy was shot on Monday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after they say a 14-year-old boy was shot while walking home on Monday night.

It happened between 7-7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Street.

According to police, the boy said he was walking home when he heard several gunshots, but then realized he had been hit.

Authorities said the boy was taken to Duke with non-life-threatning injuries.

There is no information on any potential suspects at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man, 91, with dementia found dead after wandering away from Airbnb
Raleigh prison guard under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media post
How drugs are smuggled into NC without crossing the southern border
Apex police: Fatal officer-involved shooting started with noise complaint
Welcome home! 75 Fort Bragg soldiers return home from Afghanistan
Electric scooters will soon scoot out of Raleigh and into Durham
Man arrested after exposing himself in parking lot of North Raleigh shopping center
Show More
LIST: Street closures for the NC teachers rally in Raleigh
Local garden shop encourages gardeners to grow, donate fresh produce
'Umbrella' Art Exhibit in Fayetteville comes down due to safety concerns
Nephew of former ABC11 anchor Ervin Hester making a name for himself
Good Samaritan's quick action prevents spread of fire at Durham hotel
More TOP STORIES News