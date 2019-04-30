Durham police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot walking home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after they say a 14-year-old boy was shot while walking home on Monday night.It happened between 7-7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Street.According to police, the boy said he was walking home when he heard several gunshots, but then realized he had been hit.Authorities said the boy was taken to Duke with non-life-threatning injuries.There is no information on any potential suspects at this time.