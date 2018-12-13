Durham police looking for suspect who stole car with 7-year-old inside

Durham police are looking for the suspect accused of stealing a car with a 7-year-old boy inside.The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 1300 block of Newcastle Road.Authorities say a woman had stopped at an apartment complex to pick someone up. She got out of the car and had gotten on the sidewalk when she saw a man jump in her car and drive away with her 7-year-old son in the car.Police said the child was let out of the car in the 5000 block of North Roxboro Street and was not harmed.The stolen car--a gray Toyota Camry--was later located a few blocks away on Rippling Stream Road.No charges have been filed at this time, as officials are still searching for the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.