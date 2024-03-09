Durham police officer saves man with no pulse on Calvin Street

Senior Patrol Officer S. May responded to a call that there was a dead person behind a building on Calvin Street.

DURHAM, N.C. -- A Durham police officer is being recognized for saving a man who didn't have a pulse.

When Officer May arrived, he found a man on the ground in a parking lot unconscious. He also found the person was warm to the touch despite not having a pulse.

He began to perform CPR until EMS arrived.

EMS transported the victim by ambulance and later advised that they were able to regain a pulse.