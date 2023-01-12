Durham police shoot man who rammed into 3 vehicles and drove toward another officer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers shot a suspect they say they found sleeping in a stolen vehicle, who then used that vehicle to ram two police cars and another personal vehicle.

At 3:00 a.m., officers were patrolling a hotel on Front Street when they saw a man sleeping in a vehicle.

When officers tried to confront him, the man woke up, started the vehicle and tried to escape by going in reverse. While that was taking place, the man's vehicle hit an unoccupied Durham police car and someone else's vehicle.

Then at 4:45 a.m., officers saw the same vehicle in a parking lot on South LaSalle Street. Police now believed the vehicle was stolen out of Greensboro.

According to police, when officers approached the vehicle for a second time, the man woke up and tried to back out again only to hit another unmarked police car.

The suspect then tried to go forward by jumping the curb. Multiple officers had to run to avoid being hit.

Two officers, who believed that another officer was in danger of being seriously hurt or killed, fired at the vehicle hitting the suspect in the left shoulder and arm. He jumped from the vehicle and officers chased after him and were able to eventually catch up and take him into custody.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One officer sustained minor injuries during the chase, was treated on scene and released.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure, according to Durham police.