Durham police trying to locate 29-year-old woman last seen in April near Duke Regional

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police investigators are trying to locate a 29-year-old woman last seen in April.Ashley Nicole Powell was last seen on April 12 on North Roxboro Street near Duke Regional Hospital. .Police said Powell is new to Durham and not familiar with the area.She has brown hair and blue eyes and may be wearing a teal/multi-colored top, black leggings and black Nike slides.Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Green at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337, the DPD's front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.