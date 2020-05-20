missing person

Durham police trying to locate 29-year-old woman last seen in April near Duke Regional

Ashley Powell

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police investigators are trying to locate a 29-year-old woman last seen in April.

Ashley Nicole Powell was last seen on April 12 on North Roxboro Street near Duke Regional Hospital. .

Police said Powell is new to Durham and not familiar with the area.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and may be wearing a teal/multi-colored top, black leggings and black Nike slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Green at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337, the DPD's front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.

