7 candidates face off for Durham mayor in primary election

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Polls close at 7:30 p.m. for Durham's primary election.
Seven mayoral hopefuls are on the ballot.
Elaine O'Neal and Javiera Caballero are endorsed by key political action committees in Durham.
O'Neal, a retired judge, has the endorsement of Friends of Durham and the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People. Her priorities include addressing transportation needs, housing insecurity and poverty in Durham. She has personal experience with gun violence after shots killed her 22-year-old cousin last November. She says more jobs could help reduce that violence as well as poverty rates.
"You've got to know your role, you got to understand your role, you've got to be willing to compromise, you've got to be willing to listen. And in my opinion, Judge Elaine O'Neill is best suited to do that," former mayor Bill Bell said.
Caballero is a member of Durham's city council and is endorsed by the Durham People's Alliance. Her priorities include housing affordability, community safety provided by well-trained, well-paid police officers, infrastructure and transit system improvements. She also wants the city government to be more responsive and inclusive regarding immigrants and refugees who live in Durham.
"She really knows the issues and she has pushed the right things, fought for the right things. She'd be a great mayor," current mayor Steve Schewel said.
Slightly more than 4 percent of voters cast their votes early.
The two people with the most votes will face off in November's general election.
