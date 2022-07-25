Durham Public Schools hosts open meeting to discuss vacancies in after-school care

DPS held the town hall to keep parents up to date on a staffing shortage for its after-school and before-school programs.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public School officials are getting students and parents ready for the first day of school. The systems Office of Community Education is hosting two town hall discussions on Monday.

Hundreds of students remain on the waitlist for after-school care in Durham.

DPS leaders say they have too many vacancies to accommodate all their children.

Monday in one of two forums parents had the opportunity to ask questions.

Attendees will participate in a brainstorming session and work closely with district leaders to explore and identify potential solutions to after-school care recruitment.

Right now in Durham there are 34 before and after school programs.

With 721 students on the waitlist for the after school programs.

That's nearly 100 more than just last week.

DPS says the number for students on the waitlist will remain high until they can fill the vacancies.

Right now they don't have enough staff to accommodate students currently enrolled.

For example - they need 42 staff members for students currently enrolled at the elementary school level.

But in order to accommodate the 721 students on the waitlist they'll need 55 additional staff members.

DPS leaders say they're recruiting and working to make this easier for parents.

"We are looking for people who are 18 years and older. You must have a GED or a high school diploma. You must follow the application process and go through the background checks. We also provide you know training and onboarding and orientation and so we are looking for people who love children," said Crystal Roberts.

The starting pay for these positions is $16 an hour and there is a $2,000 signing bonus.

Both sessions will be held at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center, 2107 Hillandale Road.

Registration is encouraged, and Spanish language interpretation services will be available.