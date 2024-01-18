Durham Public Schools employees air grievances to school board over pay issue

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For a second day, parents were forced to find another way to get their children to Durham Public Schools because of another staffing shortage problem.

This all comes from fallout over a dispute about paychecks.

At a school board meeting on Thursday, several board members and the superintendent listened to an hour and a half of people airing their grievances about the issue.

Mechanics, cafeteria workers, instructional and occupational assistants, and physical therapists all questioned the pay discrepancy.

They clarified that it was mostly supervisors and mechanics who affected the ability to get buses out yesterday and this morning, not just a lack of bus drivers.

The payroll discrepancy, according to Durham Public Schools was found during a recent audit and the result of a compensation study.

On Thursday morning, ABC11 spoke with a physical therapist who has 27 years of experience.

In October, she had her pay adjusted to reflect that, but this weekend was told she would now only be getting paid for three years of experience.

A $2,000 difference in her monthly paycheck.

"There are employees who quit their second jobs, there's employees that made adjustments to the retirement based on these numbers for this calendar year," said Courtney Keller.

In an email obtained by ABC11, Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said that certain employees have been getting overpaid since October of last year.