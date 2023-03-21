'Amazing opportunity': DPS culinary students are finalists in NC Jr. Chef Competition

The team of Durham students is a finalist in the 2023 North Carolina Jr Chef Competition.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you walk into Chef Peter Brodsky's Culinary Arts and Hospitality classroom, you'll notice it's a full-service kitchen. On Monday afternoon, students ground meat and kneaded dough in preparation for Italian bread and pizza.

Brodsky said there's another important lesson here: how food brings all people together.

"It's something we all share and experience, we all have our own cultural relationships with. It's something all the students, regardless of their backgrounds, are speaking the same language," said Brodsky.

Some of the students are going the extra mile. They submitted a video to the 2023 North Carolina Jr Chef Competition and became finalists. They were tasked with coming up with a recipe that meets the National School Lunch Program nutrition standards.

"With our recipe, we wanted to do something that would be exciting for students, but easy to make in the cafeteria," said senior student Caroline Barber.

The competition requires North Carolina-grown and USDA-approved products. This team of four student chefs submitting the recipe for a sweet potato steamed bun with honey garlic glazed chicken topped with a kale and apple salad.

"Most of our products from the recipe comes from the Hub Farm. It cuts down a lot on our costs," said senior student Alex Demaeyer.

They are one of eight high school teams across the state to become finalists and they are beyond excited about it.

"It's a really amazing opportunity. it's kind of been a little nerve-racking, to be honest, but I'm hopeful," said senior student Kendall Keaton.

The winners will be announced on March 30.

"If we do win and we make it to regionals in Kentucky then we'll have to make it in front of a panel of live judges," said Brodsky.