Durham Public Schools partners with Merck on new student resource

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools announced a new partnership to help students get the resources they need to succeed.

The school district and Merck Manufacturing announced the creation of a satellite tutorial center and school resource store.

The new center will give students a place to go for help and to replenish needed school supplies.

"They got some funding to be able to employ tutors for our students. When a student leaves the campus, and some of them their parents might still be at work... so they can come to St. Joseph's and be able to get good quality tutoring," said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, superintendent of Durham Public Schools.

Both the satellite tutorial center and the school resource store will be housed at St. Joseph's A.M.E. Church at 2521 Fayetteville St.

Merck in Durham will provide both financial support and volunteer manpower.