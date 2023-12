Durham Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas giveaway

It is the 46th Annual Christmas Community Dinner and Toy Giveaway.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a special day for the Durham Rescue Mission.

Of course, there are some big giveaways.

There will be grand prize drawings for a smart TV, Chromebooks, Nintendo Switches, and bicycles for the kids.

Adults can receive a $50 gift card to the Durham Rescue Mission's thrift stores.

Every child in attendance will also receive three toys.

A hot plate of food will also be provided.