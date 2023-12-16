Durham Rescue Mission giving away Christmas trees to families ahead of holiday

The Rescue Mission will be giving the trees away on a first-come first-serve basis at its location in Raleigh until all the trees are gone.

The Rescue Mission will be giving the trees away on a first-come first-serve basis at its location in Raleigh until all the trees are gone.

The Rescue Mission will be giving the trees away on a first-come first-serve basis at its location in Raleigh until all the trees are gone.

The Rescue Mission will be giving the trees away on a first-come first-serve basis at its location in Raleigh until all the trees are gone.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special donation is allowing more families to have the full Christmas experience this holiday.

The Durham Rescue Mission received a shipment of Christmas trees, donated by Sharpe Tree Farm in Rocky Mount.

"We're just thankful we're able to participate in this ... The people that come are always so appreciative and thankful," CEO and president Rev. Rob Tart said. "Many times we have heard people say 'I wouldn't have a Christmas tree without this.'"

The Rescue Mission will be giving the trees away on a first-come first-serve basis at its Brier Creek thrift store on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh until all the trees are gone.