Surveillance videos shows smash and grab robbery at Durham gas station; deputies investigating

On 4/23 at approx 4am DCSO was called to 'Triangle Gas' at the intersection of Mason Rd & Guess Rd. As seen in this video someone smashed a glass door, entered the store and took the cash register. If you have info on this incident contact DCSO Investigation 919-560-0880. pic.twitter.com/K3zxnFgk7x — Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) May 1, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County deputies are seeking information after someone smashed a glass door, broke into a gas station and took the cash register.The Durham County Sheriff' Office said it happened around 4 a.m. on April 23 at Triangle Gas at the intersection of Mason Road and Guess Road.Video shows the person smashing the glass door to gain entry then running to take the cash register.If you have info on this incident contact DCSO Investigation 919-560-0880.