Cumberland County deputies searching for 3 armed suspects in connection with Waffle House robbery

WADE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people in connection with an armed robbery.

According to deputies, the incident happened on Sunday just after 4:15 a.m. Deputies responded to calls about a robbery at the Waffle House at 3901 Goldsboro Road.

Officials said an investigation found that two people with guns entered the restaurant and demanded the employees empty the cash register. The robbers then drove away with a third armed person in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Investigative Unit Corporal R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464.