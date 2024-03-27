Rocky Mount man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot

A man was shot after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot, Rocky Mount police said.

A man was shot after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot, Rocky Mount police said.

A man was shot after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot, Rocky Mount police said.

A man was shot after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot, Rocky Mount police said.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1300 block of Leggett Road and found a man in the parking lot of a small apartment complex.

Investigators learned that the man was shot after an altercation.

The victim, 28-year-old Dominique Nixon, was treated at the scene and then taken to ECU Medical in Greenville. He was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.