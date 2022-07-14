DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army of Durham is announcing its back-to-school event. The annual supply drive is happening next month to help families in need with basic school supplies.
But right now they're in need of donations. Supplies from crayons to backpacks can be dropped off at Salvation Army office located on Liberty Street in Durham.
For more information click here.
Durham's Salvation Army announces annual Back-to-School Drive
