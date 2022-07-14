abc11 together

Durham's Salvation Army announces annual Back-to-School Drive

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army of Durham is announcing its back-to-school event. The annual supply drive is happening next month to help families in need with basic school supplies.

But right now they're in need of donations. Supplies from crayons to backpacks can be dropped off at Salvation Army office located on Liberty Street in Durham.

