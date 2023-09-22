Buses could be delayed 2.5 hours Friday for some students at Durham Public Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some students attending Durham Public Schools will have to wait hours to get home tonight.

DPS said a bus driver shortage will cause several routes to be delayed "for up to 2.5 hours" on Friday.

The affected bus routes are located in East and Southeast Durham. The schools most affected include John W Neal Middle School, Shepherd Middle School, Lowe's Grove Middle School, Southern School of Energy and Sustainability and Northern High School.

DPS said it would share specific route updates with parents as soon as they become available.