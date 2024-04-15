Durham representatives participate in Bring Your Legislator to School Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the second year for Bring Your Legislator to School Day in North Carolina.

At Lyons Farm Elementary School in Durham, two lawmakers participated in some classroom activities.

Durham representatives Zack Hawkins and Ray Jeffers spent time inside several classrooms.

They went beyond observing classes and participated in some exercises.

They also interacted with students, met the DPS teacher of the year, and checked out some high tech gear that helps the students understand their lessons.

During their school tour, Principal James Hopkins also showed the lawmakers a garden outside the building, where the school's growing food the children can eat.

"We should, of course, fully fund our public schools so that every school can have this type of activity and engagement and excitement for learning. And so it inspires me to make sure I tell my legislators in Raleigh to do exactly what they need to do," said Rep. Hawkins.

This is a statewide activity, organized by the Public School Forum of North Carolina.

They invited General Assembly members to visit schools to observe day operations and see how state dollars invested in public schools are spent.