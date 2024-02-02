Part-time Durham school employee arrested on sex crime charges against student under 12

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police arrested and charged a Raleigh man accused of sexual crimes against a minor.

According to the Durham Police Department, Oscar D. Reyes, 20, was arrested on Saturday, January 27. Police said the assault was reported in November 2023.

Reyes was charged with indecent liberties with a student, sexual battery, assault on a child under 12, and misdemeanor child abuse. He is being held at the Wake County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Central Park School released a statement to parents Monday:

"We were recently made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct brought forth against a part-time employee in our after-school program during the 2022-23 school year. As is our policy, upon learning of these allegations, we immediately filed a report with Child Protective Services and the Durham Police. The employee in question was removed from campus pending the completion of the Durham Police investigation."

The school went on to say Reyes' no longer works for the school.

"CPSC's most fundamental duty is to provide a safe and secure environment for our students. We expect every adult at the school to make the safety of students their highest concern, and we will never tolerate actions that endanger a child, appear to endanger a child, or otherwise bring a child's safety into question," the school said.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Investigator K. Williams at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.