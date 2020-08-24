15-year-old boy killed in early Sunday morning shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old boy has died following a shooting early Sunday morning, Durham Police Department officers said.Durham Police Department officers investigated a shooting just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Seven Oaks Road. A little while later, officers said they found a 15-year-old boy, who had been shot on Seven Oaks, at the hospital.The teen later died from his injuries.No charges have been filed and no suspect information is currently available.Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police Department at (919)560-4440 ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.