16-year-old in custody, 21-year-old still on the run after downtown Durham restaurant shooting

After gunshots rang out, a stolen car crashed into a potted plant outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is in custody but a second remains at large accused of being responsible for a shooting outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 10. Investigators said two people in a stolen car shot at two people walking in front of the restaurant before crashing their car.

Durham Police Department announced Jan. 17 that the two suspects were an unnamed 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old Antonio Lorenzo Page, Jr.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention facility, but Page has not been arrested. Investigators are asking anyone who may know where Page is to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Investigators said the two males were targeting two other people with the shooting. The targets were not injured.