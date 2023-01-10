WATCH LIVE

Stolen car crashes in front of downtown Durham restaurant during drive-by shooting

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 9:13PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After gunshots rang out, a stolen car crashed into a potted plant outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.

Durham Police Department said the chaos happened Tuesday morning around 10:30. Two men in a stolen car opened fire at two people walking in front of the restaurant.

The men in the car then crashed, got out of the car and ran off.

Police found multiple shell casings in the area, but nobody reported being injured. One business in the area did have minimal property damage.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details about the investigation into what happened.

