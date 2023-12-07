Man taken to hospital after shooting in Durham on Avon Lake Drive

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot Wednesday evening.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

