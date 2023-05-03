Durham apartment residents on edge after shots fired, woman injured

Residents are worried about safety after gunfire erupted early Wednesday at the Brian Green community in Durham, leaving one woman seriously injured.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Briar Green apartment community has been around for only about five years. But shots fired there overnight Wednesday that went through windows and seriously injured a woman have some tenants calling for more security measures.

"It's not quiet out here. It's bad," said Christine Duberry as detectives and a crime scene investigator from Durham's police department did their investigative work.

She is one of the residents worried about safety after gunfire erupted about 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Looking at five or more bullet holes in the French doors at the back of the victim's apartment, DuBerry said, "I've been here for four years, and for most of the four years it's been nice. But now all of a sudden, it's getting bad out here."

Police have not mentioned any suspects or possible motives yet, only that the victim has "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Duberry and some other tenants said they believe that the person who pulled the trigger came to Briar Green from another community.

"It makes me concerned because I've seen them hanging around my apartment and I don't like that. I made some calls, told them someone was peeping through my window. And nothing has been done about this," she said.

Robert Smith is another concerned resident who heard the gunfire.

"They're getting a little too close to my house. And I'm not gonna stand for it," Smith said. "I'll be honest with you. They come messing around, hanging around my doorway, And I got grandkids, A lot of people are gonna start moving out of here."

