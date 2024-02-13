WATCH LIVE

Man shot and killed in Durham overnight on Barton Road

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 11:39AM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed in an overnight shooting in Durham.

Police say it happened after midnight on Barton Street. Durham police officers responded to a report of someone being shot.

When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to called Investigator G. Silla at 919-560-4440 ext. 29310 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

