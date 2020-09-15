8 injured, including two teenagers, in 'multiple' Durham shootings Monday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating 'multiple' shootings that injured eight people Monday evening.According to police, the first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and told officers he was walking in east Durham when he was shot in the leg.Later, officers responded to Delano Street where a 17-year-old boy said he was walking when shots were fired from a car. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Fairview Street and found three men had been shot while standing outside. The victims told officers shots were fired at them by the occupant(s) of a gray SUV.A 26-year-old man and 31-year-old man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.Just before 9 p.m., officers in the area of Cheek Road and Hardee Street were flagged down by people who said they had been shot at in the 1100 block of Delano Street. A 22-year-old woman in a car suffered gunshot wounds to her side and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.Officers were then called to WakeMed Brier Creek where a 27-year-old man had gone for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He told officers he had also been shot on Delano Street.Authorities said no arrests have been made.Anyone with information about the shooting on Fairview Street is asked to call Investigator Crumbley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29163 and anyone with information about the other shootings is asked to call Investigator Justice at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29119. Anyone with information about any of the shootings can call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.