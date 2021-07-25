Woman seriously injured after being hit by gunfire in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. -- A woman was hit by gunfire overnight in Durham.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Hickory Street.

The woman was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

More than a dozen bullets riddled one window of the home.

No arrests have been made and police did not release any suspect information.

It's unclear how the woman was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.
