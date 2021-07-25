Woman seriously injured after being hit by gunfire in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. -- A woman was hit by gunfire overnight in Durham.The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Hickory Street.The woman was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.More than a dozen bullets riddled one window of the home.No arrests have been made and police did not release any suspect information.It's unclear how the woman was hit.The investigation is ongoing.