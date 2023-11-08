WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

3 shot at multiple crime scenes in Durham

WTVD logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 4:20AM
3 shot at multiple crime scenes in Durham
EMBED <>More Videos

Three people have been shot at two different crime scenes in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been shot at two different crime scenes in Durham.

Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark Anthony Middleton said the city received a ShotSpotter alert around East Main Street.

When officers arrived they found two different locations where it appears several shots were fired. The locations are North Elm Street and East Main Street and then about 500 feet away at the intersection of East Main Street and South Alston Street.

Durham Police Department has not released any details about the victims or any possible suspects.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW