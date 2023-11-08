3 shot at multiple crime scenes in Durham

Three people have been shot at two different crime scenes in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people have been shot at two different crime scenes in Durham.

Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark Anthony Middleton said the city received a ShotSpotter alert around East Main Street.

When officers arrived they found two different locations where it appears several shots were fired. The locations are North Elm Street and East Main Street and then about 500 feet away at the intersection of East Main Street and South Alston Street.

Durham Police Department has not released any details about the victims or any possible suspects.