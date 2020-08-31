Reported shooting at Durham hotel under investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police were called to a reported shooting at a hotel in Durham overnight.Durham police responded to the Extended Stay America on Highway 55 near Interstate 40 just before midnight. A person was allegedly shot in the stomach.The person's condition is not known. Officers have yet to determine the circumstances of the shooting.Police were still at the hotel around 5:45 a.m. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.