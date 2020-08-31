Reported shooting at Durham hotel under investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police were called to a reported shooting at a hotel in Durham overnight.

Durham police responded to the Extended Stay America on Highway 55 near Interstate 40 just before midnight. A person was allegedly shot in the stomach.

The person's condition is not known. Officers have yet to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Police were still at the hotel around 5:45 a.m. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family demands justice after teen wrongfully handcuffed by police
Some NC chain gyms say they will open Tuesday, citing loophole
President Trump to visit Wilmington on Wednesday
LATEST: New COVID-19 testing site opens at NCSU
Chapel Hill police release image of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
1 killed, 1 hurt at Airbnb pool party near Charlotte
Show More
Raleigh mayor lifts curfew following weekend demonstrations
5 shot, 1 fatally, outside Chicago pancake house
'Black Panther' director writes emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman
1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
Derek Chauvin asks to have George Floyd murder charges dismissed
More TOP STORIES News